The Peterborough Telegraph has asked the candidates running to be Peterborough’s MP how they would like to see the city grow and what developments they would like to help deliver.

The question posed was “From the perspective of growth, what do you think are the most important developments you would like to see completed/brought to Peterborough/ over the next five years?”

The responses are below:

Christian Peoples Alliance- Tom Rogers

Firstly, we need more of the much-talked-about major development plans for Peterborough, including those which have not made any headway, moved forward to completion, especially the regeneration of North Westgate which should have entertainment and leisure facilities to complement the forthcoming multiplex cinema at Queensgate, as well as Fletton Quays and the new Station Quarter.

Replacing our much-loved lost department stores, John Lewis and Beales, would help keep shoppers within the city, as well as attract them from outside. We need to draw retailers of all sizes back to the city centre, many of whom were driven out of business by the lockdowns. The CPA’s national policy of abolishing commercial rates (so shops can compete with online retail) and writing off many of the crippling Covid loans are two keys to help achieve that.

I want to see the continued expansion of our excellent new university, as well as a new regional swimming pool and leisure complex

Peterborough desperately needs a much greater supply of social housing with affordable rents, and the CPA believes establishing Community Land Trusts are the best way of attaining that. We would build and provide a free night shelter for anyone sleeping rough in the city, and also a pro-life care centre to help anyone in a crisis pregnancy situation.

Public transport is essential, and we need to work towards everyone within the city boundaries being within a 10-minute walk of a bus stop supplying a regular daily bus service to the centre and hospital.

Conservative- Paul Bristow

As Peterborough’s MP, I secured over £125 million in government funding. Much of that money is still in the process of being spent, so it’s crucial to get these projects built out over the next five years.

For example, the new footbridge across the Nene will be a real enhancement to people's enjoyment of the city centre – and hopefully a boost for our shops and businesses too.

The Station Quarter project is even bigger. It will have a transformational impact, particularly as it’s linked to rebuilding the railway station, with an additional western entrance.

Peterborough has a good record on attracting businesses and new jobs, helped by our new university (another project I got funded). But the station is, in so many ways, the gateway to our city – and it currently falls short compared to other cities and towns of our size.

Promises tend to fly about at elections, which is why some people have been turned off politics altogether. Fortunately, I have the track record to match my word.

Green- Nicola Day

Too often in the recent past planned developments in Peterborough have appeared half hearted or in the case of North Westgate have failed to get off the ground.

We've been waiting over 20 years for the redevelopment of this area.

North Westgate forms part of the entrance to the city from the railway station and should have a welcoming vibe. We would like to see a small park or similar green surroundings included in the plan. This area should include a cafe or bar.

The Embankment is ripe for sensible limited development. A footpath providing disabled access from Bishop Road Car Park would be welcomed along with lighting and toilets.

The establishment of cafes and bars in the empty Fletton Quays units would help create an attractive and well used waterfront.

A New swimming pool, preferably in the same location as the Regional Pool, is imperative. Let's go for a state of the art 50m facility with hydrotherapy and deep water diving provision. The pool and athletics track together by the university seems a good fit and we should build upon our city centre sporting facilities not lose them.

We need more independent small businesses. Greens would give the council provision to not charge business rates to help establish small businesses.

The Green party would like to see an end to the building of out of town retail parks. We should focus on regenerating the city centre rather than pulling people away from it.

Labour- Andrew Pakes

We need a new plan for growth in Peterborough. After 14 years of Tory chaos, it is time for change. I’ve chosen to make Peterborough my home and, like many of you, I share the same frustrations about the city centre, public services and state of the city.

One of our biggest challenges is to bring new businesses and investment to the city. Labour’s priorities will be to bring stability to our economy after the chaos of the last few years; to invest in our infrastructure attracting ‘hi tech’ companies; and to build our skills base so that our young people can get on in life.

During this election, I’ve met with business leaders and entrepreneurs, all of whom will need a skilled workforce to help them to grow here. I’ve also met with students who want the opportunity to learn a trade through a decent apprenticeship to find well paid work that will help them to get on the property ladder and contribute to a vibrant local economy.

Labour will ensure the Station Quarter is completed, deliver a new indoor pool for the city and expand ARU Peterborough, all sustainably. But high-quality jobs and growth underpin our future success.

I want Peterborough to be a leader in the jobs of the future, an expanding university, a successful Peterborough College, and the jobs and opportunities to give the next generation a stake in our city.

To do this, we need a government on our side: a Labour government.

Liberal Democrat- Nick Sandford

Peterborough is one of the fastest growing cities in the country but housing growth should be matched by well paid job opportunities and good transport links, sports, leisure and other facilities.

Our City's new Local Plan (due for adoption in 2026) is a great opportunity to ensure that growth is environmentally sustainable: Lib Dems want all new buildings to be zero carbon to fight climate change but also to give people lower energy bills.

The new Station Quarter development is great; but why can't we have additional rail stations to the north and south of the city like in Cambridge, to give commuters and leisure travellers easier and greener travel options.

Longer term why can't we be visionary and plan for a light rail or tramway system? Good transport links also include cycling and it's time cycleways were joined up, including the much needed cycle link over Crescent Bridge.

Growth needs to be planned carefully, so we don't lose too much of the valuable green open space that helps make our city so special.

We need top class sports and leisure facilities in the city centre, near to our fabulous new university, but we need space for nature and informal recreation too. Let's support our great local sports clubs, who help to put our City on the map.

Cricket is a particular passion of mine and I commend the work of Peterborough Town CC in bringing county cricket back to the city after a gap of many years.

Reform- Sue Morris