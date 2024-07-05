General Election 2024: Full recount ordered in North West Cambridgeshire constituency
The votes of all parties are to be recounted.
A full recount has been ordered in the North West Cambridgeshire constituency after the first count was too close to call.
Candidates and agents were called to the front of the counting room, where Conservative and Labour votes were checked and the rejected ballots discussed.
It is believed that the battle between Conservative candidate Shailesh Vara and Labour candidate Sam Carling came down to just 23 votes and that Labour has called for the recount.
The recount started at just after 4am.