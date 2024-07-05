General Election 2024: Full recount ordered in North West Cambridgeshire constituency

By Ben Jones
Published 5th Jul 2024, 04:11 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2024, 04:23 BST
The votes of all parties are to be recounted.

A full recount has been ordered in the North West Cambridgeshire constituency after the first count was too close to call.

Candidates and agents were called to the front of the counting room, where Conservative and Labour votes were checked and the rejected ballots discussed.

It is believed that the battle between Conservative candidate Shailesh Vara and Labour candidate Sam Carling came down to just 23 votes and that Labour has called for the recount.

General Election count at Kingsgate Conference Centre.

The recount started at just after 4am.

Around half an hour before, a full recount was also ordered in the Peterborough constituency with Paul Bristow believes to have lost out by less than 100 votes to Labour’s Andrew Pakes.

