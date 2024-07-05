General Election 2024: Full recount ordered in Peterborough constituency

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

All parties votes to be recounted

A full recount has been ordered in the Peterborough constituency after the first count was very close.

Rumours had started to spread at around 2.45am that the count was closer than expected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Candidates and agents were called to the front of the counting room, where Conservative and Labour votes were checked.

The recount, which will include all votes cast, started at 3.30am.