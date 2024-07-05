General Election 2024: Full recount ordered in Peterborough constituency
All parties votes to be recounted
A full recount has been ordered in the Peterborough constituency after the first count was very close.
Rumours had started to spread at around 2.45am that the count was closer than expected.
Candidates and agents were called to the front of the counting room, where Conservative and Labour votes were checked.
The recount, which will include all votes cast, started at 3.30am.
Paul Bristow, the Conservative candidate, arrived part way through the checking process.