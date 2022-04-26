Fresh plans for seven new flats in former Peterborough city centre office block submitted

2 King Street.

The plans are for seven new residential flats in what is currently disused office space on the first and second floor of Kingsgate House on 2 King Street.

The offices formerly belonged to Devas Keogh James (DKJ) Solicitors and sit above the William H Brown estate agents on Cowgate.

The plans were four one-bedroom flats on the first floor, each with an area of roughly 37 square meters and 399 square feet. The second floor would be made up of three one-bedroom flats, with one much larger flat of 56.68 square metres and 610 square feet.

An application for the site was first submitted in December but was rejected by planning officers over noise concerns and because they were not satisfied with the noise assessment report provided.

The building borders The Pizza Parlour on Cowgate and is also close to he Pizza House, XOXO and The Blind Tiger, all of which have outdoor seating areas.

The new report suggests the implementation of acoustic glass, an alternative ventilation system to reduce noise, as simply closing the windows is not deemed adequate, as well as a number of measures to increase noise reduction between the flats, such as rubber impact matting, increased fibreglass insulation, denser concrete floors and metal frame ceilings with acoustic hangers to cancel noise.

The application will now be considered by city planners once again and can be viewed on the city council’s planning portal, using reference 22/00517/PRIOR.