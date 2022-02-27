Plans for seven new flats in Peterborough city centre rejected

Plans were submitted in December to convert the first and second floor offices of Kingsgate House on 2 King Street into seven new flats.

The offices formerly belonged to Devas Keogh James (DKJ) Solicitors and sit above the William H Brown estate agents on Cowgate.

The plans were four one-bedroom flats on the first floor, each with an area of roughly 37 square meters and 399 square feet.

2 King Street.

The second floor would have been made up of three one-bedroom flats, with one much larger flat of 56.68 square metres and 610 square feet.

The council’s pollution control team expressed concerns though about the noise levels emanating from surrounding businesses such as The Pizza Parlour, The Pizza House, XOXO and The Blind Tiger, all with seating areas.

The Pizza Parlour also has live music/recorded music events taking place at the premises on a regular basis.

For this reason, planning officers were not satisfied with the application’s noise assessment report and the application was rejected.

The decision notice said: “The proposed development would be positioned adjacent multiple commercial buildings. In assessing this type of proposal, we are required to consider the impacts of noise from commercial premises on the intended occupiers of the development.