Former Turkish restaurant in Peterborough will become extra hotel rooms as plans approved by council

A former Turkish restaurant in Peterborough will be converted into extra rooms for the adjoining hotel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tavan, known for its Turkish and Moroccan-inspired cuisine, opened at the Pearl Hotel on Lincoln Road seven years ago, but its permanent closure was confirmed earlier this month.

Businessman and charity founder Zillur Hussain MBE submitted a planning application to Peterborough City Council in September to increase the number of rooms at the hotel from 25 to 32.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was approved by planners on October 24, meaning work can begin on converting the former restaurant into seven new bedrooms.

Tavan Restaurant at the Pearl Hotel on Lincoln Road, Peterborough Photo: Google

Mr Hussain told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that those running the on-site Tavan restaurant were “struggling to pay rent” to him and that the business was “dead”.

It was noted in the planning documents that while the hotel was experiencing an increase in demand, the restaurant was struggling to generate sufficient trade and was deemed “no longer viable”.

No additional parking spaces will be created as part of the plans due to the number of spaces already at the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The layout of the new rooms will be similar to the existing room arrangement on the first floor with limited external alterations, according to the plans.

Mr Hussain’s planning application received four objections, with concerns over high crime rates and overpopulation.

However, city council planners said the concerns carried “very little weight”.