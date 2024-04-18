Former Peterborough council leader Wayne Fitzgerald hits back at ex Conservative colleague John Holdich

Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald

The leader of the Conservative party on Peterborough City Council has hit back at his predecessor after he said he would be backing a Peterborough First candidate at the local elections.The war of words between two former council leaders – current Tory leader Wayne Fitzgerald, and John Holdich, who retired from the council in 2024 – has come just a couple of weeks before the vote on May 2.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Service, John Holdich spoke about the number of Conservative councillors who had defected to Peterborough First in the past year, saying: “I don’t believe any of this would happen under my leadership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I never put the whip on once in the years I was leader. We always talked stuff through and came out with a sensible solution. Most of the other parties either abstained or followed me.”

He added: “I’ve not been a member of the Conservative party for nearly three years because I don’t like what’s been going on locally. I’m still a Tory at heart and I support Rishi Sunak.”

He said in the elections, he would be supporting Peterborough First candidate, Neil Boyce, who is standing in Mr Holdich’s former ward of Glinton and Castor.

In response, in a post on Facebook, cllr Fitzgerald said: “Following his leadership stint and at the point I took the reins I inherited a council facing immediate government intervention and a 27 million budget deficit and many other problems that needed tackling."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad