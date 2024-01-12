The leading show hosted by Fiona Bruce will be in Peterborough on Thursday (January 18).

The BBC’s flagship political debate show Question Time will be filming its next episode in Peterborough next week.

The episode will be streamed live on BBC iPlayer on Thursday (January 18) at 8pm before being shown on BBC One at 10:40pm after the news.

The show’s panellists have yet to be revealed but residents can apply to be in the studio audience on the BBC website or by phone on 0330 123 9988.

Question Time will be in Peterborough on Thursday (January 18). Credit: BBC.

Applicants must first complete an online form with successful applicants then receiving a call on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday and being asked to come up with two questions to be considered for the programme.

The show will offer audience members the chance to pose questions to the show’s panel and discuss topical political issues.

Last week’s show took place in Oxford and included panellists Conservative MP Andrea Leadsom, Shadow Cabinet Minister for International Development Lisa Nandy, Professor of European Politics and Foreign Affairs at King's College Anand Menon and British businessman and life peer Stuart Rose.