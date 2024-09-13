Defining Peterborough as a ‘product’ is priority

A new blueprint has been drawn up to transform Peterborough into an exciting destination for visitors worldwide.

The 62-page draft Peterborough Visitor Economic Strategy sets out a three year plan to build the city’s reputation as a destination of choice for visitors nationally and from overseas.

But it warns one of the early hurdles to overcome will be defining what Peterborough actually is as a visitor attraction to be promoted.

From left, the cover of the draft Peterborough Visitor Economy Strategy, Peterborough Cathedral, as battle re-enactment at Flag Fen and Peterborough Museum.

The document is being reviewed by the Peterborough Tourism Collective, made up representatives of businesses and groups.

But one member of the collective says progress has been slow and next year needs to be a year of action on tourism.

Peterborough City Council has pencilled in a meeting of the ruling cabinet on October 15 when councillors will begin to consider the document.

In the document, Adrian Chapman, Executive Director at the council, states: “Peterborough is an, as yet, undiscovered national and international gem.

"The strategy seeks to make sure that Peterborough is firmly ‘on the map’ as an exciting go-to destination for visitors from across the UK and beyond.

"This matters, not least because we have lots to be proud of and we want to share it. But also, because we want our economy to grow and to thrive.

"Hundreds of city businesses are set to benefit from a successful visitor economy that is now within our reach.”

The document looks to harness the appeal of attractions such as Peterborough Cathedral, the Guildhall and city centre, Flag Fen, Peterborough Museum plus destinations in Lincolnshire, Rutland and East Anglia.

But it warns: “One of the most significant decisions that will require thought and planning concerns the ‘product’ to be promoted.

"Peterborough as a city is not yet one of the UK’s top tourism destinations.”

It sets out three main priorities. These are to ‘position the Greater Peterborough Region as a destination of choice in the UK for staycations, day visits and overnight stays, creating a sustainable model for promotional activity’ and creating a record of data to monitor and track progress.

It seeks to embrace demands for outdoor exploration, wellness, lifestyle and culture, green tourism and blended travel.

Councillor Nick Thulbourn, the council’s cabinet member for growth and regeneration, said: “Our cultural/tourism offer for the city is vitally important for our economic growth prospects and we’re glad to have the support of the collective.

"A draft of the Visitor Economy Strategy, which has been co-created in partnership with the Tourism Collective, has now been shared with the group for comment before the final version goes to Cabinet.

"Whilst the Council should and will take a leadership role in supporting the successful development and promotion of the city, our relationship with those businesses and organisations within the collective is critical to the strategy's success and we look forward to continuing working with them to implement this in 2025 and deliver its benefits for the city."

Toby Wood, vice-chairman of the Peterborough Civic Society, said: “It appears to be quite a thorough document.

"But there is frustration that progress has been slow over two years.

"We should make 2025 a year of action and move this forward so this time next year there has been a significant difference in the way the city is perceived.”