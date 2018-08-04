Excited by move to Fletton Quays

As you may be aware, the council is in the process of moving to new offices at Fletton Quays and the first teams have already moved in, writes Peterborough City Council leader John Holdich.

We are becoming the site’s anchor tenant, kick-starting an innovative re-development of this prime area alongside the river Nene which had been derelict for over 40 years.

All our teams will be moved in by the end of August and everyone is excited by the prospect of working in a state-of-the-art building.

The Fletton Quays development is the first regeneration project delivered on time and within budget by the Peterborough Investment Partnership (PIP), an innovative partnership between Peterborough City Council and GB Strategic Land Fund.

This award winning development will feature public sector offices, high quality apartments, a Hilton Garden Inn hotel, leisure and retail facilities and plans for a whiskey and gin distillery in the restored Grade II listed engine sheds.

The move will also generate significant funds through the leasing out of our old offices in the town hall and this will be used to protect vital council services.

If you’ve ever thought about starting your own business or have a collection of items that you’d like to sell, why not take advantage of a free market stall this month?

We’re currently inviting traders, would-be entrepreneurs or anyone looking to try out new ideas to have a stall at the city market for free during August.

Organisers are interested to hear from anyone wanting to trade in retro clothing, home furnishings, upcycled products, vintage records and homemade arts and crafts, and businesses that are not in direct competition with existing stallholders.

Six stallholders took up a similar offer in April and three of them stayed on permanently after the trial.

Those who do stay will also receive a 20 per cent saving in their rent for the first month, social media support, and a free promotional video after three months.

As a council we support local business and help new companies get up and running, evidenced by the fact that in 2016 a total of 1,290 firms started in the city.

For more information about the trial and how to get involved email market@peterborough.gov.uk or phone 01733 454454.

Making sure that young people are ready for the workplace is an important part of education and something we are keen to encourage in our city schools.

The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority is launching a pilot scheme in two local schools - Hampton Gardens and Hampton College - which will see an innovative three year programme set up for pupils aged 13 to 19.

The main aims are to develop student confidence, resilience and personal skills required to flourish in the workplace, as well as personalised learning pathways which lead to further training and recognised qualifications.

The scheme will also help raise the profile of apprenticeships and build links with local employers, developing more opportunities for work experience / shadowing.

The authority is investing over £380,000 in this project and I’m confident it will be successful, helping young people positively shape their futures.

Not every young person wants, or is able, to go to university, so it is vitally important they have access to alternative options.

Finally, can I remind residents to ensure you don’t lose your right to vote by completing our annual registration canvass form which will be dropping through your door shortly.

With elections taking place in 20 of the 22 City wards in May 2019, this is an important opportunity for residents to make sure they can take part.

The form ensures that we can keep the electoral register up to date and identify any residents who are not registered so that they can be encouraged to do so.

If you’re not currently registered, your name will not appear on the form.

If you want to register, the easiest way is online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote. There’s lots of helpful information about registering to vote on our website www.yourvotematters.co.uk.

If you have any questions contact our registration team at electoralservices@peterborough.gov.uk or by calling 01733 452249.