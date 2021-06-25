EU citizens in Peterborough reminded time is running to apply to EU Settlement Scheme

The deadline is next week

The deadline for applications is this Wednesday, June 30, and Peterborough City Council is urging all EU, EEA and Swiss nationals and their family members who were resident in the UK on 31 December 2020 not to delay, apply today. Children, including new-born babies, need an application made for them unless they are born British.

The scheme, which is part of the UK’s new post-Brexit immigration system, offers citizens of the 27 EU member states, as well as Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein, the right to keep living and working in the UK as they did when the country was part of the EU.

Applications are free and can be made at https://www.gov.uk/eusettledstatus, where more information is available about who must apply and the application process.

Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald Leader of Peterborough City Council, said: “If you are an EU citizen who has made your home in Peterborough, we want you and your family to be able to continue to live, work and access services here.

“There are just days left to make your application. If you have family, friends, colleagues, neighbours or perhaps someone you care for who are EU citizens please check and make sure they are aware of what they need to do.”

If you need help with your application, then support is available locally through the following organisations:

Peterborough Asylum and Refugee Community Organisation (PARCA) - https://parcaltd.org/projects/projects-eu-settlement-scheme/

Gladstone and District Community Association (GLADCA) - https://gladca.org.uk/immigration-services/