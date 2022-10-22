Boris Johnson is widely reported to be planning an unlikely political comeback after resigning as prime minister in July.

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow has been very vocal in his support for Johnson – telling Sky News: “As far as I’m concerned I will listen to my constituents and their message was ‘bring back Boris.’”

He claimed that while he was at the Great Eastern Run and Diwali celebrations in the city, the resounding message from Peterborough constituents was to bring back Boris Johnson as prime minister.

He said: “The strong message that I got was bring back Boris Johnson. I stood in a by-election six months before Boris Johnson and, before the Tories won that historic mandate, that election, and I came third.

"We were 19 points behind in the polls before Boris Johnson became Prime Minister, we are facing a similar situation now.

"Now, I don’t know the situation going to be I don’t know the rules and I don’t even know if he wants to stand but we need an election winner and we had an election winner. As far as I’m concerned I will listen to my constituents and their message was ‘bring back Boris’. The Conservative members certainly agreed with me.”

The Peterborough Telegraph has now launched its own poll to see if its readers really do want Johnson to return.

Boris Johnson on the Paul Bristow campaign trail at the Bretton Centre.