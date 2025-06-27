‘Do we have to wait until someone is killed?’ Resident calls for safety measures on busy Peterborough road

A Peterborough man is calling for safety measures on a busy road in the city after another crash took place.

A passenger in the BMW suffered serious injuries while the drivers of both cars suffered minor injuries.

Alan Andrews, who lives near to the junction, believes that something must be done to prevent dangerous driving in this area before someone is killed.

Scene of a crash at the Eye Road and Eastfield Road junction on June 24 Photo: Alan Andrews

He said: “For about the last two or three years, cars have been speeding up and down Eastfield Road, overtaking and weaving in and out of other cars.

“Just the other week down Eye Road, a man overtook two cars while a car was coming the other way and it was inches away from hitting him. You’re talking speeds of 50 to 60mph.”

Mr Andrews wrote to Peterborough City Council leader Dennis Jones with his concerns following a previous crash in the area earlier this year.

Cllr Jones offered to provide community speed watch training and equipment, but Mr Andrews said residents were not willing to be put in the firing line, arguing that temporary cameras or an electronic speed watch would be more beneficial.

A council officer then informed Mr Andrews that there were “not many recorded collisions” in the area, meaning the authority could not implement any safety measures.

“Has somebody got to be killed before they do anything? It’s obvious that there is an issue,” Mr Andrews said.

Data from crashmap.co.uk shows the number of crashes in the area up to 2023. While there were three crashes reported at the Eye Road/Eastfield Road junction, there were numerous crashes down Eastfield Road itself, including a fatal incident in June 2021.

Cllr Jones said that he shared Mr Andrews’ concerns around dangerous driving in the area, but noted it was important to look at data in such cases.

He said: “Whilst I’m very much a dedicated ward councillor for Dogsthorpe, I also have a duty to look across the city.

“If there are other areas with demonstrably higher accident rates then we have to take things at a priority.

“My call to arms is as great as anybody else’s and I want to keep the people of Dogsthorpe and Peterborough as safe as I can.”

Cllr Jones added that he’d be happy to meet with Mr Andrews to discuss his concerns.

Mr Andrews said: “There’s lots of kids around and it’s frightening. A couple of kids will lose their lives if they’re not careful.

“It’s not just in the night time, it’s the day time as well. It’s becoming a regular occurrence and no one seems to bat an eyelid.”

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following the crash at the Eye Road/Eastfield Road junction on June 24.

Sgt David McIlwhan, from the road policing unit, said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area around the time of the collision.

“If you believe you may have dashcam footage of either vehicle in the lead up to the collision, please also get in touch with us as this may help us paint a better picture of what happened.”