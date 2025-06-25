Three taken to hospital after collision on Oxney Road in Peterborough

A motorist had to be cut from their car following a collision in Peterborough on Tuesday evening.

The two vehicle collision happened on Oxney Road, near the junction with Eye Road, just before 10pm on June 24.

Emergency services including police, fire and rescue and ambulance crews were all called to the scene, and the road was closed for some time.

One person had to be cut from their car, and Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue service said they needed medical attention – although no details of their injuries have been released.

A spokesperson for the Fire service said: “At 9.56pm on Tuesday (24) crews from Dogsthorpe and Stanground were called to a road traffic collision on Oxney Road in Peterborough.

“Firefighters arrived to find a collision involving two vehicles. Using specialist equipment they released a casualty who was left in the care of ambulance crews.

“The crews returned to their stations by 11.15pm.”

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called just after 9.50pm yesterday [Tuesday 24 June] to a road traffic collision on Oxney Road in Peterborough. Three ambulances, a rapid response vehicle, an ambulance officer vehicle and a response vehicle from the Magpas Air Ambulance were sent to the scene. Three patients were transported to Peterborough City Hospital for further assessment and treatment.”

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called to the junction of Eastfield Road and Eye Road in Peterborough at about 9.50pm last night (24 June) after reports of a collision between two cars.

“A passenger in one of the cars suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries while the drivers of both cars suffered minor injuries.”