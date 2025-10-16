Disabled lift at Peterborough Town Hall entrance could remain out of order until December

The front entrance lift at Peterborough Town Hall could remain out of order until December, Peterborough City Council has confirmed.

Councillor John Fox, who represents the Werrington ward, raised a question at a full council meeting in July asking for “urgent action” to be taken to restore access for disabled residents at the building on Bridge Street.

It was heard that the lift had been taken out of use due to safety concerns and that step-free access was available to the rear of the Town Hall on St Peters Road, but it was noted that this rear door was often closed.

Cllr Mohammed Jamil, cabinet member for finance, apologised to anyone who faced inconvenience and assured that the issue would be “rectified as soon as possible”.

On October 13, Peterborough City Council confirmed to the Local Democracy Reporting Service that a new lift had been ordered but it was being made per the specifications of the space, so there would be a wait for it to be manufactured.

The install date is expected to be November or December, but the council said it was “working closely” with users of the building who may require the lift to “minimise impact” whilst not in operation.

Cllr Fox said: “All town halls should have disability access into the main building.

“People can go around the back but the lift is smaller and for people who have got mobility problems it’s a long way to go around.”

He added: “I talk to the staff at the Town Hall regularly and they’re a good bunch of people. They will go down and help people as best they can.

“It’s not ideal but at least they’ve ordered it and it will be there soon. If it isn’t, I shall definitely be chasing it up.”