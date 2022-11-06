A major climate change debate will be held in the city this month in a bid to make Peterborough carbon neutral by the year 2030.

The ambitious target will require major behavioural changes which is why residents, businesses, organisations, community groups and schools are being invited to take part in a widespread public engagement programme which will help develop the plans needed to decarbonise the city.

Five meetings have been scheduled to take place at the Town Hall in Bridge Street, beginning on Thursday, 10 November.

The climate debate will be held in Peterborough this month. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Cllr Nicola Day, chair of the council’s Climate Change and Environment Scrutiny Committee, said: “We know we are living through a climate emergency, and without swift and significant action we will not be able to safeguard future generations. By carrying out the Peterborough Climate Debate we can make the major changes we need to make sure the city is playing its part in limiting global warming and preventing an environmental catastrophe.”

During the workshops, the council will share information on greenhouse gas emissions across the city and discuss some potential decarbonisation options. It will then hold a discussion and gather people’s inputs for their preferred solutions. No knowledge on climate change is needed to take part.

Cllr Marco Cereste, council cabinet member for climate change, planning, housing and transport, said: “This is an opportunity to put politics aside and work alongside one another to make Peterborough a cleaner and greener place to live in. I hope when the debate begins people will take the time to join in and have their say, as this is something which affects all of us.”

Once the consultation has finished, the findings will be used to help develop a city-wide climate change action plan which will also be consulted on before a final version is taken to Full Council for adoption.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Capacity is limited so please register to attend by visiting: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/peterborough-climate-debate-tickets-453716818217.

An online event will also be held on 23 November. To register, visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/online-peterborough-climate-debate-tickets-457073678677.