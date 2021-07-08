‘Cyclists dismount’ signs at Peterborough foot/cycle bridge ‘installed in error’

The signs were placed at the entrances to Rhubarb Bridge which is currently closed for resurfacing and waterproofing.

Cyclists were left confused and angry after seeing the signs recently introduced, and when contacted by the Peterborough Telegraph a spokesperson for Peterborough City Council said: “The ‘Cyclists Dismount’ signs at the bottom of the ramps were installed in error. They will be removed before the bridge is re-opened.”

Rhubarb Bridge is a popular foot and cycle bridge over the A47/A15 junction, near Brotherhood Shopping Park.

Cyclists dismount signs at Rhubarb Bridge

A £5.5 million scheme to repair the bridge and install new lanes of traffic and pedestrian crossings at the busy junction is now in the final stages.