Councillor Nicola Day steps down as Peterborough Green Party group leader

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

She believes the move "will only strengthen our team"

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborough city councillor Nicola Day has stepped down from her role as Green Party group leader.

She has led the group since May 2021, but will now become the deputy leader, allowing current deputy, councillor Heather Skibsted, to take over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about her reasons for stepping down, cllr Day told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “I believe it is important to share leadership roles and develop new leaders, it will only strengthen our team.

New Peterborough Green Party Cllr Heather Skibsted (left) with former leader cllr Nicola Day

“I also wish to spend more time in the community working for and with the residents I represent. I would also like to focus my time and energy on one of the most pressing issues of our time – the climate crisis – and how we mitigate and adapt to that whilst improving our local environment.”

Cllr Skibsted has been with the Green Party group for nearly three years, two of which have been as deputy leader. She has represented Orton Longueville ward since 2019.

The Green Party group currently hold five councillors on Peterborough City Council, and at the last election in 2024, gained two seats from the Conservatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am delighted to announce that I will be taking on the role of leading the Green councillors group on Peterborough City Council,” said cllr Skibsted.

“I now have time in my life to focus on helping to push forward the Green agenda which includes protecting our green spaces, for example, the Embankment, and ensuring new builds include the necessary adjustments to cope with our changing climate.

“We are also continuously promoting the protection of public services and community spaces. I will continue to hold the administration to account and stand up for people under this new Labour government, working hard for all communities.”

She added: “I know I have big shoes to fill as cllr Nicola Day has done a wonderful job as our group leader. I want to thank her for her support from when I first joined the group in 2022 though to this day.”

Cllr Day described cllr Skibsted as a “very hard-working, principled and trusted colleague” who will make a “great leader”.