A councillor has taken a swipe at the “awful” state of the Deepings Leisure Centre, accusing repairs of being “botched”.

A community organisation made up of councillors, residents and local business leaders is exploring the option of taking over the centre after South Kesteven District Council scrapped a £10 million revamp of the centre last November.

Instead it was handed back to Lincolnshire County Council who will now decide what to do with it.

Deepings Leisure Centre

Some of the campaigners were recently allowed to examine the centre in order to put together quotes and look at the status of it.

During a question to LCC’s executive property portfolio holder Councillor Richard Butroid on Friday, Councillor Phil Dilks welcomed the support for the Deepings Comunity in exploring their options.

However, he said: “It was particularly useful … though shocking to be allowed in to have a look at the centre recently, and to see what an awful state it was in when handed back… and, frankly, to see how repairs had been botched over a number of years.”

He called for a full “meaningful” consultation to take place prior to any decisions by LCC.

Councillor Butroid said he also appreciated the opportunity to visit the building.

He said the council was still investigating and had appointed a contractor to do survey work on the site, warning there had been “history of degradation of steelwork below ground level.”

He said that he hoped the authority would be able to figure out the lifespan of the building within the next month.

“We totally want to work with the local community as much as we can, but obviously, that decision might be taken out of our hands with with regard to the future of the building,” he said.

It is understood the community group believes they might be able to reduce the cost of basic repairs to around £3 million.