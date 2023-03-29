A Peterborough-based model aircraft flying club is fighting for its future amid a noise complaint from a local resident.

Peterborough Area Radio Controlled Society (PARCS) has currently grounded all its model plans after a noise complaint was raised about its activities in Northborough.

The complaint bemoaned not being able to hear themselves speak over the “constant loud whining and droning of the model aeroplanes.”

Currently, the group use farmland- with permission from the owner- to the north east of Peakirk Road, between Peakirk and Market Deeping, close to Church Street, to partake in their hobby.

The group has been using the site for around five years without any problems, until now but has been active in the Peterborough area for 40 years.

In order to return to flying, the club has submitted a planning application for use of the site and says that the future of the club is at stake if it is not granted.

The application states: “The majority of our members are retired, unfortunately the nearest flying sites apart from Peakirk are just north of Huntington and near Spalding (both about a 40-mile road trip). This would undoubtedly put a strain on them to continue with their hobby.

A diagram showing the distance from the site (middle) to the nearest homes.

The club, which has around 30 members, with no more than five or six on the field at one time at its height on a summer morning, has said it is surprised by the complaint given that the nearest house to the site it around 500 meters away.

Club rules already dictate that flying does not take place before 10am, that no more than two petrol planes fly at anyone time and that only quiet electric planes are to be used at weekends close to dusk.

Members have said: “In response to this concern and in the interest of good neighbourliness, the club has sort to request planning permission with any necessary restrictions on type and flying times to ensure we can fly in the area.

“The Club has a membership which is keen to promote the club, especially amongst youngsters. Model aircraft flying is an absorbing recreational facility that teaches not only aircraft control but many other skills including building and craft technique, the physics of aircraft flight, battery and electrical technology and engine mechanics.

The entrance to the site in Northborough.

"Perhaps even more importantly, the club has a strong social element, with regular meetings through the summer and winter with the camaraderie of meeting and flying together at the strip. The club strives to meet its obligations to the community so that its activities do not ever detract from other people’s enjoyment of the countryside.”

Included in support of its application is a noise report from PARCS member and scientist Mr A.D Wilson.

This assessment suggests that the complaints suggestion that they can’t hear themselves speak when the planes are in the air is likely exaggerated due to the fact that the nearest house to the side is roughly 500m away and behind a large treeline.

"When the USA/RAF Airforce planes fly over Peterborough, that’s “’when you

cannot hear yourself speak’” the report concludes.

The application will now be considered by planning officers at Peterborough City Council.