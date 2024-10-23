Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An extraordinary meeting of full council will be held to discuss the Werrington Fields issue in November.

The end may be nearing over the future of Werrington Fields, which has been ongoing for almost six years.

A decision over whether or not to fence off an area of land outside of Ken Stimpson Academy has divided residents and the school and Four Cs Academy Trust.

The Peterborough Telegraph explains the issue in depth here.

