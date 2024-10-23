WATCH: Peterborough's long running Werrington Fields debate explained as full council meeting awaits

By Ben Jones
Published 22nd Oct 2024, 15:34 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2024, 15:55 BST
An extraordinary meeting of full council will be held to discuss the Werrington Fields issue in November.

The end may be nearing over the future of Werrington Fields, which has been ongoing for almost six years.

A decision over whether or not to fence off an area of land outside of Ken Stimpson Academy has divided residents and the school and Four Cs Academy Trust.

The Peterborough Telegraph explains the issue in depth here.

For the latest report on the Werrington Fields issue, see: Decision over long-running Werrington Fields saga to be decided by full council.

