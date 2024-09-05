Campaigners have rallied to save Woodston Library.

Campaigners have pleaded with the council to allow them to prove just how valuable Woodston Library is to their community.

The library is currently at risk of closure after being named on a list of assets the council is considering to sell off in order to address debt levels.

The list of 79 buildings was first published in 2023 but it remains unclear when exactly the council is going to make a final decision on the future of the assets named following its review.

Unhappy residents in Woodston have banded together and formed the group Woodston Library Friends and held their first public meeting on Thursday (September 5).

The well-attended meeting was a chance for supporters to gather and discuss how to positively affect the libraries future.

The primary concern from campaigners is that the library is given a chance to be successful rather than be written off due to a lack of footfall.

Currently, the library is closed four days a week (Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday) and for the remaining days, is only staffed between 9am-12pm on Tuesdays, 1:30pm-5pm on Thursdays and 2pm-5:30pm on Saturdays. The remaining time the library is open for self-service.

The lack of opening hours is believed to prevent a number of people from accessing its services.

The library well used by local schools such as St Augustine’s and Brewster Avenue but campaigners believe that the library has been set up to fail by the current arrangements and pleaded with the council to allow them to show what a successful space it could become.

Elaine Wilkinson, who runs a book club which regularly uses the library, said: “If the council are going to base the decision on footfall then it needs to be a true reflection and currently those numbers are not reflective.

"We’ve come up with a number of ideas to help the community be able to use it more by making it easier to access, improving the opening hours, publicising it more and making it available every day.

"Unfortunately, the council has been unwilling to agree to any of these so far. We’ve reached a brick well where we we’re just told that everything is under review and nothing can be done at the moment.”

Campaigners were further shocked to find out that the official footfall figures recorded by the council do not include self-service library users, only visitors during staffed hours.

Lead Campaigner Jennie Storey added: “It’s very rare that I’m speechless but I am after finding that out.

"You only need to look at the turn out we have had today for this meeting to see that the library means to the community. The council need to see this library as a whole, not just a brick building.

"We need better promotion and better clarity of signage. We’ve asked for new signage to tell people about when staff are here and when it’s self service. Sometimes when it’s self service, people try the door, think the library is closed and don’t come back again.

“We also want to look at the exterior of the building. We want to put planters and hanging baskets in and remove the graffiti. We want to make the library a pleasant building. It would not just encourage use but also give out the essence that it is a safe environment.”

The group is exploring additional uses of the library and would welcome hearing from anyone that wishes to support them in their efforts to keep the library open or if they know of any locally-based groups who could use the space.

The group has also started a petition against the potential closure and has won the support of several city councillors.

Fletton and Woodston ward councillor Alan Dowson attended the meeting and spoke passionately in the library’s defence.

He said: “Without my local library in Middlesbrough as a child, I would never have been educated. Lifelong learning is not just for children but all of us, this campaign has mu full support.

"We’ve had 80 years of providing facilities for people in Peterborough and particularly community centre and libraries. All these are in danger of going in a short space of time and I am not prepared to vote for that.

"I hope that other people in the council will come to their senses and say that these cuts, that will affect the future of people in Peterborough, are unnecessary.

“Next year, we are having a book festival in the city, how ridiculous to be having that and closing libraries down at the same time.

"If they would give us 12 months just to say we can develop and open up to the community then we can show them how successful we can be.”

A further public meeting will be held on Saturday (September) at 2pm at the library.