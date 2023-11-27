79 assets are on the list that the council is considering selling.

Peterborough City Council has currently has no plans to reveal the list of 79 community buildings that it is considering selling off to raise cash.

The list was drawn up under the previous Conservative administration and includes 17 children’s centres and 10 libraries.

The council report that has been published states that 36 community centres (or similar) are under review, as well as seven buildings used as leisure facilities and nine simply marked "other."

Peterborough City Council will not publish the list of assets it is considering selling.

The Peterborough Telegraph understands that the council are in the process of informing the trustees of such community centres of their position on the list.

No final decisions have been made and the new administration has stated that it is carrying out a review of the list.

Among the centres which residents have begun the fight to save are Eye Library and Youth Centre and Paston Farm Community Centre.

Newly-appointed Deputy Council Leader John Howard has said that the council hopes to make some “positive announcements” soon and the the proposed changes will lead to “better facilities” for some local groups.

Cllr John Howard, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Corporate Governance, said: “It is good practice for any council to regularly review its land and buildings to ensure that taxpayers' money is being spent in the most efficient way and that buildings are fit for purpose.

“We have identified a number of assets which are proposed for review and we are currently in the process of engaging with representatives from those sites which are part of the review.

"No decisions have been made yet, but what we are proposing will lead to better facilities for some groups and we hope to make positive announcements soon.

"Decisions will be made with input from our communities and not in isolation. I am attending some of the meetings with the community along with the council’s property team and we’ve already had really helpful conversations with groups and residents.

"We will take this invaluable feedback into account over the coming weeks as we look to find solutions that are suitable for groups and residents alike, as well as meeting the council’s ongoing needs.”