Village pub might be able to keep 20-year-old marquees after council U-turn

The marquees at the Golden Pheasant at Etton.

A village pub is set to keep its marquees, which have been in place for more than 20 years, after previously being told they must be removed.

In January, Stuart Johnson, who runs the Golden Pheasant at Etton with his wife Kirstene, was told his application to retain the structures had been rejected.

Marquees have been in place since 2001 and are used as weekends and for special occasions but consent has to be renewed every three years, with conditions relating to noise, hours, frequency of operation and parking.

Planning officers rejected the most recent renewal though, citing concerns about the harm to the setting of the mid-19th century Listed Building and risk to highway safety.

The decision was called into the city council’s Planning and Environmental Protection Committee, however, and officers have now recommended the retention of the marquees be approved.

Etton Parish Council supported the decision, stating: “The Golden Pheasant offers an amenity facility for the village and space for parish to conduct meetings as well as employment for local people.

“We do not believe the marquees have a detrimental effect on character of the conservation area or fabric of the listed building.”