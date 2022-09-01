Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The nasal spray Naloxone counters the effects of overdose from drugs such as heroin.

An innovative pilot project that helps to prevent avoidable deaths from drug overdoses has been extended into Fenland after saving lives in Peterborough and Cambridge over the last year.

Last year, police officers in the city were given training in carrying and administering the nasal spray Naloxone- that counters the effects of an overdose from drugs such as heroin.

Since officers started to carry the naloxone spray, they have administered the lifesaving medication on 7 separate occasions.

As part of a wider partnership approach to reducing local drug-related deaths and the tragic impact on families and local communities, officers also provide guidance and signposting to local specialist treatment services ‘Change Grow Live’, where users can receive longer-term care and support.

Superintendent Laura Hunt said: “Last year PC Adam Catling saved the life of a man by using the spray, which he had only been issued with 24 hours beforehand. Since then, our officers have used Naloxone on six further occasions – therefore potentially saving seven lives overall.

"We were delighted that officers in Cambridgeshire were among the first in the region to take part in the new project, which was rolled out to 56 neighbourhood officers across Cambridge and Peterborough and is also now due to be rolled out even further across the county.

"Currently, we have 61 officers trained in using Naloxone and this figure will no doubt increase even more as the project grows.”

Jyoti Atri, Director of Public Health for Peterborough, added: “I am so pleased to announce that through our partnership with constabulary colleagues we’ve been able to prevent deaths from opioid overdose.

"Naloxone is a vital lifeline to users who have overdosed on heroin. We are also working with the police to enable naloxone kits to be distributed to drug users via police custody suite.

"Increasing access to Naloxone is an essential part of our local approach to reduce drug-related deaths.”

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough public health teams have worked closely with Cambridgeshire Constabulary, the Ambulance service (EEAST) and the local drug and alcohol services (Change Grow Live) to implement the pilot.