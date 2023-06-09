News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Green Party’s only MP to stand down at next election
Boy, 15 dies as e-bike smashes into ambulance following police pursuit
Met Office issues amber warm weather across UK
British girl, 3 among those stabbed in knife attack in Annecy, France
Two children in life-threatening condition after knife attack
14-year-old who died following ‘isolated incident’ at school is named

Uncertain future for Peterborough city centre car park as property developers acquire site

Pleasure Fair Meadow is the main car park used by fans on Peterborough United matchdays.
By Ben Jones
Published 8th Jun 2023, 17:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 17:10 BST
Pleasure Fair Meadow car park.Pleasure Fair Meadow car park.
Pleasure Fair Meadow car park.

Pleasure Fair Meadow car park faces an uncertain future after it was sold to a property developer.

Council documents confirm that Peterborough Investment Partnership- a joint venture between Peterborough City Council and Lucent Strategic Land Fund set up to initially secure the development of Fletton Quays has sold the site.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The new owners of site on Oundle Road are Medesham Homes- a partnership between the city council and Cross Keys Homes which aims to deliver quality, affordable homes throughout Peterborough.

Among Medesham’s previous developments are Belle Vue and Fishpool Drive in Stanground, Castle Acre in Eye Green and Bretton Court in Bretton.

Most Popular

Situated just yards away from Peterborough United’s Weston Homes Stadium, the car park heavily used on matchdays in particular. It also hosts a number of fairs throughout the year and has been used for car cruising in the past.

In 2020, the car park site was named as the preferred location to build a new regional pool.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Documents state that there are currently “no formal plans” for the site’s use but the council has failed to respond to the Peterborough Telegraph’s request for comment about this.

Read More
No historic charter in place to prevent Peterborough Regional Pool being built o...
Related topics:PeterboroughPeterborough UnitedCross Keys HomesPeterborough City Council