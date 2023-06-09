Pleasure Fair Meadow car park.

Pleasure Fair Meadow car park faces an uncertain future after it was sold to a property developer.

Council documents confirm that Peterborough Investment Partnership- a joint venture between Peterborough City Council and Lucent Strategic Land Fund set up to initially secure the development of Fletton Quays has sold the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new owners of site on Oundle Road are Medesham Homes- a partnership between the city council and Cross Keys Homes which aims to deliver quality, affordable homes throughout Peterborough.

Among Medesham’s previous developments are Belle Vue and Fishpool Drive in Stanground, Castle Acre in Eye Green and Bretton Court in Bretton.

Situated just yards away from Peterborough United’s Weston Homes Stadium, the car park heavily used on matchdays in particular. It also hosts a number of fairs throughout the year and has been used for car cruising in the past.

In 2020, the car park site was named as the preferred location to build a new regional pool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad