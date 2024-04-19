Two Peterborough organisations triumph at Energy Efficiency Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Green Energy Switch, of Orton Waterville, took the Regional Vulnerable Customer Support Organisation of the Year award.

It has helped 1,770 vulnerable customers with an energy and money saving service over the past year.

And Peterborough City Council won the Regional Council/Local Authority Body of the Year award.

Members of the Green Energy team with their award

The council has helped over 700 households become more energy efficient in the past year.

There were 12 categories up for grabs at the glittering awards ceremony at Delta Hotels by Marriott Peterborough on April 18, attended by individuals and companies throughout the East of England that are involved in the energy efficiency industry.

Energy Efficiency Awards chairman Gary Braybrooke said: “This is our 10th anniversary, and we think it’s more important than ever that we continue to honour companies and individuals working in the energy efficiency industry, carrying out some of the most vital work in the UK today. The work that they do - helping people save energy, reduce bills and help the environment - is key to all our futures.”

Event organiser Kenneth Campbell said: “All our winners and nominees are at the sharp end of the industry, and they thoroughly deserve the recognition they receive at our awards. In the 10 years we have been running them, the standard keeps increasing each year. Continued development and growth are essential for our industry as we navigate challenging times now, and in the immediate future.”