Two new takeaway units planned on Lincoln Road in Peterborough
Plans would see two new takeaway outlets created.
By Ben Jones
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 01:00 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 01:08 GMT
The creation of two new takeaway units have been planned along Lincoln Road in Peterborough.
An application has been submitted by Mr Imran Fasil to to create two separate units at both 491 and 493 Lincoln Road, which would involve a double storey front and rear extension and internal alterations.
The property that currently form what is the Roti Food bar would be divided into two and include living accommodation on the first floor.
A small office building would also be built at the rear of the properties.
The application can be viewed on Peterborough City Council’s planning portal using reference 23/01458/FUL.