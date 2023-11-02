Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The creation of two new takeaway units have been planned along Lincoln Road in Peterborough.

An application has been submitted by Mr Imran Fasil to to create two separate units at both 491 and 493 Lincoln Road, which would involve a double storey front and rear extension and internal alterations.

The property that currently form what is the Roti Food bar would be divided into two and include living accommodation on the first floor.

A small office building would also be built at the rear of the properties.