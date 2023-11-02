News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans

Two new takeaway units planned on Lincoln Road in Peterborough

Plans would see two new takeaway outlets created.
By Ben Jones
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 01:00 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 01:08 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The creation of two new takeaway units have been planned along Lincoln Road in Peterborough.

An application has been submitted by Mr Imran Fasil to to create two separate units at both 491 and 493 Lincoln Road, which would involve a double storey front and rear extension and internal alterations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The property that currently form what is the Roti Food bar would be divided into two and include living accommodation on the first floor.

A small office building would also be built at the rear of the properties.

The application can be viewed on Peterborough City Council’s planning portal using reference 23/01458/FUL.

Related topics:PeterboroughPeterborough City Council