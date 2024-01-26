Two bin lorries worth of waste cleared from a layby and embankment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fenland District Council cleared 22 tonnes of waste from Coldham Bank – the equivalent of almost two full district council refuse vehicles.

The clean-up and deterrent measures were possible thanks to support from Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC), Cambridgeshire County Council and landowners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Most of the waste was historic and in a ditch running along the boundary of the highway verge and a farmer’s field but was being repeatedly added to.

Household appliances and mattresses among the rubbish dumped by repeated fly-tippers at Coldham Bank

Cllr Peter Murphy, Fenland District Council’s portfolio holder for the environment, said: “This is a fantastic piece of work to clear an area that had become an entrenched grot spot and site of environmental abuse.

“Now the site has been cleared, should anyone choose to fly-tip there again our enforcement officers will have much more opportunity to find the evidence they need to trace it back and prosecute.

“We hope it doesn’t come to that and that now this site is clear there’ll be a new respect for the area and residents and wildlife can be free of this nuisance and pollution.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between January and September last year there were 38 separate incidents of items being dumped at the site, including both commercial and household waste.

The site has been cleared and a soil and concrete bund put in place to deter fly-tippers.

The PCC awarded grant funding totalling £2,400 from Its Safer Communities Fund to enable the clean-up.

The money allowed the removal of all waste and the purchase of new signage to highlight the consequences of fly-tipping.

Partnership working with the local highways authority Cambridgeshire County Council and landowners allowed the construction of a soil and concrete bund to prevent any future dumped waste escaping into the water course and make it more difficult for items to be unloaded at the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darryl Preston, Police and Crime Commissioner for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said: “Pleased to see Fenland District Council putting money from my Safer Communities Fund into cleaning up waste and installing preventative measures to stop the blight of fly-tipping from happening again.

“I want to be clear, fly tipping is a crime and completely unacceptable in our communities. It can have a significant environmental and health impact, as well as a financial burden on law-abiding citizens and our public services.”

Fly-tipping is a criminal offence that carries an unlimited fine and potential prison sentence.

Last year, Fenland District Council dealt with 914 separate incidents of fly-tipping. Most incidents are dealt with within 48 hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Householders who pay anyone to dump waste for them have a responsibility to check if the person is registered with the Environment Agency or they could face a fixed penalty of £400.

Checks can be made at https://environment.data.gov.uk/public-register/view/search-waste-carriers-brokers. Or contact the Environment Agency on 03708 506506 for a free instant waste carrier validation check.

Fenland District Council runs a bulky waste service where household items can be collected from your home for a fixed fee. Visit: www.fenland.gov.uk/bulkywaste

And residents can use Cambridgeshire Household Recycling Centres free.