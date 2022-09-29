Three-year plan for Peterborough laid bare as council leader says city living in 'most challenging times' since WW2

Peterborough City Council will unveil its new three-year forward plan for a sustainable city council – after “Covid has caused untold tragedy and economic damage.”

The Sustainable Future City Council Strategy 2022-2025 will set out proposed plans for leadership, design and organisation at Peterborough City Council.

Papers should outline how to deliver the administration’s long-term vision for the city – and will be revealed at its full council meeting on September 30.

An aerial cityscape of Peterborough Cathedral and town centre (image: Adobe)

‘Fiscal restraint’

Leader of the council, councillor Wayne Fitzgerald outlined in the proposed strategy: “We are living in arguably, the most challenging times facing Peterborough since WW2

“Coronavirus has caused untold tragedy and economic damage and with a decade into austerity the city faces many more years of fiscal restraint.

“Meanwhile, a cost-of-living crisis, mainly driven by inflation and exponential price increases across all sectors is putting further demand on an already fragile support system and which is most felt by our communities.

“A different response, yet within the safety of a tried and tested model is required, one that builds on the huge opportunities presented to us by the city and do so in a way that empowers staff and partners to showcase their innovation and creativity.”

The proposal says that Peterborough City Council will require ‘detailed service delivery plans’ backed up by ‘outline business cases’.

Basically, it means, there are four outcomes the council wishes to achieve – and for every one of those goals, there will be an a dedicated officer to be held accountable for hitting or missing big milestones.

What are the four outcomes set out in the strategy?

Economy and Inclusive Growth - the council has said it wants to maximise economic growth and prosperity for Peterborough as a ‘City of Opportunity. It wants to do so in an ‘inclusive and environmentally sustainable way’, together with city partners and communities.

Peterborough Places & Communities – the local authority wants to create ‘healthy and safe environments’ where people want to live, work, visit and play, enabled by effective community engagement and strong partnerships.

Prevention, Independence & Resilience – the council aims to provide help and support for Peterborough residents early on in their lives, preventing them from slipping into crisis.

Supported by a Sustainable Future City Council – finally, this means adjusting how Peterborough City Council ‘works, serves and enables’, informed by strong data and insight capability, led by a culture of strong leadership.

Council needs to change

Councillor Fitzgerald added: “We will monitor our performance and improvements against a set of agreed Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) – and then we can measure our outcomes and the social progress we make in our city.

“Macro-economic circumstances and the pandemic have revealed characteristics that have been hidden in plain sight, but which now need to be tackled.

“These structural inequalities hold too many of our communities back and they drive the demand our services are struggling to afford to meet - understanding and then tackling the root causes of service demand is therefore absolutely key.

“We also need to change because what the council has done in the past is no longer good enough in meeting what our residents need and expect today.

“Our city residents are at the bottom of too many league tables - people in the city die earlier, have poorer health and lower levels of education and skills than in most other cities. Too many are insufficiently skilled, too many are in low paid work, too many struggle to find suitable accommodation to live in.”

Peterborough City Council Extraordinary Cabinet Meeting takes place at the Council Chamber, The Town Hall on Friday,30 September 2022 from 4:30pm and is open to the public.

