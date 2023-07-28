An application to create three large new homes at Knarr Cross Farm, Thorney Dyke have been approved.

The plans would see two existing agricultural buildings demolished to create three properties with four, five and six bedrooms.

The courtyard complex historically formed part of the Bedford Estate, owned by the Duke of Bedford and were built in 1865.

Knarr Cross Farm.

As such, have been designed to emulate key features of the historic buildings, such as the yellow buff brick, brick detailing and window design.

The agricultural buildings that are set for demolition are not of the same historical significance.

The larger home would be two-storey with ab open plan living living and dining area, snug and family sitting room on the ground floor, with six bedrooms on the first floor and an adjoining triple-bay garage.

The two further houses would be semi-detached and include four and five bedrooms respectively.

Knarr Cross Farm site plan. The area of the new homes is outlined in blue.

The application states: “The designs are produced with the intention of respecting the prevailing historic agricultural character of the site whilst utilising materials that are clearly part of the local palette.

"As with the six bedroom home, the new dwellings will incorporate appropriate features and materials that will reinforce the character of the agricultural site.

"The new-build designs undoubtedly respect the character and distinctiveness of the area and will be constructed using appropriate high-quality materials.”

