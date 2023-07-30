Plans have been put forward for a third air-dome for City of Peterborough Tennis Club at Bretton Gate.

The sports club at Cavell Close, next to Peterborough City Hospital, already includes a hockey pitch, clubhouse, bowling green, cricket pitch and nets, outdoor tennis courts and two tennis domes.

The dome will be located next to the existing two, adjacent to the cricket field, and has been gifted by the All England Lawn Tennis Club.

The two existing tennis domes at Bretton Gate.

It will be around a metre and a half smaller than the existing two, standing at a height of 8m, as well as being 9.5m long and 17.65m wide but have the same exterior green and white appearance.

The building of the court inside and the construction costs of the dome are being financed by fundraising, local grants and an Lawn Tennis Association loan.

The new development will create a semi-permanent indoor facility to play tennis in all weather conditions.

The application states: “The proposed development will provide a high-quality additional tennis dome facility supporting the health of local people and providing a recreation facility in addition to the two existing tennis domes currently on the site.

The new Bretton Gate site plan.

“The proposal will not impact neighbouring amenity or the belt of trees located along Bretton Gate adjacent to the site and will be character with the area, being an existing sports facility.”