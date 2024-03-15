The Vine culture hub in Peterborough takes step forward as council names chosen contractor

It will be set up in Peterborough’s central library
By Joanna Taylor - Local Democracy Reporter
Published 15th Mar 2024, 10:11 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Plans to redevelop Peterborough’s central library into a culture hub have taken a step forward.

Peterborough City Council (PCC) has named the company it has chosen to deliver The Vine project as Pick Everard Limited.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Its cabinet is expected to sign off on the decision next week.

Most Popular
The Vine is planned in Peterborough's Central LibraryThe Vine is planned in Peterborough's Central Library
The Vine is planned in Peterborough's Central Library

The contract value is just shy of £496k for multi-disciplinary design works to be carried out between April 2024 and March 2027, then The Vine is due to open on Broadway.

Read More
New hope for multi-million The Vine culture and community centre in Peterborough

A second site, the ‘Goods Shed’, in Fletton Quays is also expected to house part of The Vine, funded by some of the £13.08m of government Towns Fund money the council allocated to the project.

PCC previously bought the former TK Maxx building on Bridge Street for £4m in the hopes of setting up The Vine there, but it later decided to sell it to private investors. A sale is yet to be announced.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The council says The Vine is the “flagship project” of its Towns Fund deal.

The library will continue to operate as a library and also provide education, community and commercial workspaces, it adds, while food and drink provision will be at the Goods Shed.

It also hopes the project will create more than 250 jobs.

Pick Everard Limited, based in Leicester, is a national consultancy working in property, infrastructure and construction.

PCC says it weighed possible contracts 60:40, with the larger portion going to quality including social value and the smaller portion going to price to determine the most advantageous outcome.

Related topics:Peterborough City CouncilPeterboroughTowns Fund