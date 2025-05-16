The latest on all of the biggest developments in Peterborough

4 . Greyhound Stadium

Demolition of Peterborough’s historic Greyhound Stadium has been completed. Permission has been granted for an industrial hub in its place and building work is ongoing. The first phase of the development is the construction of nine commercial units, each of 99 square metres of floor space, and which will be built to the north of the 3.85 hectares site. Outline permission has also been granted for up to 11 industrial units across 12,000 square metres to the south of the stadium site with car parking and associated works. It is estimated the development will create up to 65 on-site construction jobs as well as the 260 jobs when the project is completed. Photo: PT