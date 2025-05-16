The latest on all of the biggest developments in Peterborough

The face of the city is set to change with a number of developments both due to start and well underway.
The Peterborough Telegraph brings you an update on each of them and the current progress and expected completion dates.
1. GV's from the Indigo building at Cattle Market Road.
Indigo building at Cattle Market Road. Photo: David Lowndes
2. Cygnet Bridge
Cygnet Bridge, which will link Fletton Quays to the Embankment. The major project was due to get underway this summer with a planned completion date of summer 2026. The city council has since confirmed that the bridge is currently undergoing a rigorous design check which could change the construction timings. An extra £2 million was deemed necessary for the project due to complex design modifications and ‘significantly higher’ costs for required sewer diversions than initially projected. Photo: PT
3. Hilton Hotel
The project ran into difficulties two years ago when the developer ran out of money and work stopped. The council took the developer into administration. Hopes of finding a buyer were dashed when a prospective purchaser walked away at the 11th hour. For the last five months the council has been in talks with the administrator, Teneo, to take on full ownership of the building. At the same time the council is talking to a contractor to complete the building work but all the time the unfinished hotel is standing empty and unfinished and vulnerable to the weather. Photo: PT
4. Greyhound Stadium
Demolition of Peterborough’s historic Greyhound Stadium has been completed. Permission has been granted for an industrial hub in its place and building work is ongoing. The first phase of the development is the construction of nine commercial units, each of 99 square metres of floor space, and which will be built to the north of the 3.85 hectares site. Outline permission has also been granted for up to 11 industrial units across 12,000 square metres to the south of the stadium site with car parking and associated works. It is estimated the development will create up to 65 on-site construction jobs as well as the 260 jobs when the project is completed. Photo: PT