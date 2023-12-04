Subscriptions to Fenland’s 2024/25 garden waste service now on sale
Direct debit subscriptions for the 2024/25 service, which runs from 1 April 2024 to 31 March 2025, are now on sale for £44 – saving 20% off the standard price.
Standard debit card and cash payment subscriptions will be available from January 2024 for £55.
With fortnightly collections all year round, the service costs from as little as 85p per week and, with the direct debit discount, is the lowest priced local authority garden waste service in the East.
Cllr Peter Murphy, Fenland District Council’s Portfolio Holder for the Environment, said: “More than 22,500 households across the district are now enjoying our fortnightly, kerbside brown bin collections throughout the year.
“We had to increase the subscription price slightly for next year (by around 10p per week for Direct Debit subscriptions) to ensure the service covers its own costs and doesn’t impact those who choose not to use the service, and it continues to offer exceptional value for money. We have also upped the discount for Direct Debit subscribers from 17% this year to 20% for 2024/25.”
Sign up to the Garden Waste Service
For more information and to take advantage of Fenland’s Garden Waste Service, visit: www.fenland.gov.uk/gardenwaste
Existing Direct Debit customers will renew automatically and need not do anything.
The service can be used to collect weeds, hedge and grass trimmings, leaves, small twigs and branches, flowers and plants, fruit and vegetable waste and real Christmas trees.
Once collected, the waste is composted and turned into a soil conditioner which residents can collect for free! Simply go along with a spade and a bag and help yourself:
· Thalia Waste Transfer Station, Melbourne Avenue, March, PE15 0EN, 8am to 4pm Monday to Friday. Find out more: www.thalia.co.uk/where-we-work/cambridgeshire/cambridgeshire/composting/.