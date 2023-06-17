Students, professionals and retirees could live together in new co-living community in Peterborough

The community housing is planned in Broadway

People of all ages and backgrounds could live together in a co-living community in Peterborough.

Developers have submitted plans to set up a collective housing unit on Broadway to the city’s council.

Students at Peterborough’s new university, young professionals working in Peterborough and retirees could live together at 73 Broadway (Somersby House), Barmach Ltd property company says.

A shared living and kitchen space is on the current plans

It would offer “membership-style accommodation” which “helps to counteract loneliness” and provides “comfort and social requirements”, it adds.

Peterborough City Council (PCC) is yet to determine the outcome of the application.

The site has previously been occupied by apart-hotels provided by Signature Suites.

The plans include 17 living spaces and a cinema room

Barmach Ltd says that the co-living unit would be modelled after The Collective, a co-living community with sites in London and New York.

Like at The Collective, residents of Peterborough’s co-living unit would pay a single monthly charge.

This would include all utility bills, broadband and cleaning services.

73 Broadway would be made up of 17 fully-furnished, en-suite apartments, some of which will have small kitchen facilities.

There would also be communal areas on both of its floors including a living room, study room and cinema room.

Barmach Ltd has already successively applied to create a co-living community at 57–59 Broadway.