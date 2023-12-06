Special offers at Fenland leisure centres to mark five years of Freedom Leisure partnership

Free leisure centre day passes and a special offer for new members are available for a limited period across Fenland in celebration of five years of management by Freedom Leisure.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fenland District Council and Freedom Leisure have been working in partnership to provide leisure centre facilities across the district since December 2018.

The two organisations entered into a partnership to maintain and improve leisure centre provision across the district at a reduced cost to the taxpayer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Alex Miscandlon, Fenland District Council’s portfolio holder for leisure, said: “We’re delighted to mark this milestone with our partners Freedom Leisure.

IMG_6692: Pictured at the George Campbell Leisure Centre to celebrate five years of partnership betw

“Recent years have been extremely challenging for the leisure industry with Covid and then the energy cost crisis, but together we have kept our leisure centres open and continuing to attract more users, which is great news for the health and wellbeing of our district.

“We remain committed to maintaining and improving leisure provision in Fenland and continue to strive for that.”

To celebrate the anniversary, Freedom Leisure is offering free one day passes at all Fenland sites and scrapping the joining fee for new members until Sunday (December 10).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fenland District Council continues to own Chatteris Leisure Centre, March’s George Campbell Leisure Centre, Wisbech’s Hudson Leisure Centre and Whittlesey’s Manor Leisure Centre. But in December 2018, handed management to Freedom Leisure, a not-for-profit charitable trust, on a 15 year and four-month agreement. This arrangement is estimated to save the council around £5.6 million over the contract period.

Cutting a celebratory cake to mark five years of partnership between Fenland District Council and Fr

Figures from the financial year ending in March 2023, showed levels of learn to swim members and fitness members were significantly up on pre-covid levels. They stood at 3,179 learn to swim members (176 per cent of pre-covid numbers) and 3,998 fitness members (121 per cent of pre covid numbers).

Since the partnership began, Fenland District Council has invested in major improvements to Wisbech leisure centre’s reception and gym, roof work projects at Wisbech and March as well as skylight repairs at Chatteris and new gym equipment across all sites including spinning bikes.

Recently, the council invested in improved changing rooms at the gym facility in March leisure centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, the council secured £191,000 from the Government's Swimming Pool Support Fund, administered by Sport England, to offset the impact of massive energy cost hikes that have seen some swimming pools elsewhere in the country face closure.

Ivan Horsfall Turner, Freedom Leisure’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are extremely proud of the achievements and the improvements we have been able to make at the leisure centres and to the health and wellbeing of the people of Fenland during the last five years.