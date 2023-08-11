Snooker club has licence revoked after staff member arrested for dealing cocaine

A snooker club in Peterborough had its licence revoked after an alleged drug dealer was caught selling cocaine on the premises.

Peterborough City Council (PCC) agreed to take away Peterborough Snooker Centre’s licence at a meeting this week, which had allowed the 317A Lincoln Road club to serve alcohol and play music and films until 2am.

Issuing its decision, the council said it takes “a serious view of dealing Class A drugs” and that it was clear the licence holder “was not in control of the premises”.

The review of the licence, held by Mr Jawad Ismail, was requested by police who say they found a person dealing drugs in February and March this year.

The person, who has not been publicly named, was arrested on 31st May with a police investigation into their activities remaining ongoing.

Police then held a meeting with Mr Ismail on 6th June at the club – during which the alleged dealer entered the premises by the rear.

This raised concerns that Mr Ismail was “not in control of the premises” and may be allowing further criminal activity to take place, police said in their request for a licence review.

In his defence, Mr Ismail said that he wasn't the person was selling drugs from the premises and that after the meeting on 6th June he banned them from entry.

He also said that the club had begun undertaking ID checks to ensure only members were allowed in and that rear access was now controlled but awaiting a secure closing magnetic mechanism.