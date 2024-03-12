Six Conservative councillors due for re-election say they won't stand again in May

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Six Conservative councillors due for re-election in Peterborough won’t be standing again in May.

Councillors Jackie Allen (East), Graham Casey (Orton Longueville), David Over (Barnack), Oliver Sainsbury (Fletton and Stanground), Nigel Simons (Eye, Thorney and Newborough) and Nicolle Trust (Hargate and Hempsted).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All say they’re stepping down for personal reasons; largely to retire or to continue their career outside the council.

Jackie Allen, Graham Casey, David Over, Oliver Sainsbury, Nigel Simons and Nicolle Trust

Group leader Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald (West) said he’s “grateful for their service”.

“It’s a shame when any councillor decides to withdraw from the fray, but I respect their decisions,” he added. “Their reasons are varied and they’re all genuine decisions.”

“They remain party activists and campaigners and will no doubt be helping in this year’s elections.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Conservatives have the most seats up for election this year (14), while Peterborough First have four, Labour two and the Liberal Democrats one. Independent Kirsty Knight (Orton Waterville) is also up for-re-election, having left the Greens last week.

Peterborough City Council (PCC) holds its elections by thirds: not every council seat is up for re-election each year, but there is roughly one in each ward.

There will be two votes for Werrington, though, as Peterborough First’s Stephen Lane has announced his intention to step down part way through his term.

Conservative leader pessimistic about local election chances

Cllr Fitzgerald told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that he doesn’t expect the Conservatives to lead the council after May because, even if the group retains all its current seats, it still can’t form a simple majority of 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added you should “never say never” to the group ruling as a minority as it has done previously, but that it’s more likely there’ll be a Labour and Liberal Democrat coalition.

There are currently 22 Conservative councillors: the group remains the largest on PCC, although it has not been in control of the council since a vote of no confidence in Cllr Fitzgerald in November last year.

Cllr Allen, whose husband Cllr Steve Allen (Eye, Thorney and Newborough) is deputy leader of the Conservative group, says she’s “investigating some new opportunities in the workplace” but will continue to support the group and doesn’t discount standing again in future.

Cllr Casey said he’s retiring, will spend more time with his one-year-old granddaughter, and will also spend more time focussing on music. He was first elected in 2011.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Over, who was first elected in 1996, says it’s “time to let others have the chance to give a new perspective to the elected role”.

Cllr Sainsbury, at 22 years old, says he’s recently started studying a business degree at university and will focus on that.

Cllr Simons said he has moved out of Peterborough into Lincolnshire and while he owns a house in his ward and works in the city, says he doesn’t feel it’s right to continue serving.

He also said health issues mean he’s not up for going door-to-door campaigning this year and that his wife has retired so it seemed like the right time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Simons added that the political situation in Peterborough, of ex-Conservatives criticising Conservatives, was also another small factor in his decision, while the council’s financial situation is “frustrating”.

Cllr Trust declined to comment but her standing down is also believed to be for personal reasons.