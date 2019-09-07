Secure home in Peterborough set for £1.5m refurbishment

A secure all-female children’s home is to be refurbished thanks to £1.5 million of funding from the Department of Education.

Clare Lodge in Glinton will have its bedrooms, lounges and fitness facilities improved to both enhance the living situation for the youngsters and reduce maintenance costs for the city council.

The council said a failure to make the upgrades would mean it is “highly likely” Ofsted requires some of the bedrooms be closed, which would “significantly reduce” the income.

The works will also prevent Ofsted from downgrading its ‘Good’ rating at a future inspection, the authority noted in a report outlining the works.

Clare Lodge is the only all-female welfare unit in the UK.

Many of the youngsters who reside there have a history of abuse and exploitation, low self esteem and a range of health and mental health needs.

Most of the residents, who are aged between 10 and 17, come from outside Peterborough, and the council is then paid to provide them with ongoing support.

In 2017 it was announced Clare Lodge would undergo a £4 million expansion thanks to funding from the Government.

The project would see the home expand from 16 to 20 bedrooms and receive new facilities for the young women.

