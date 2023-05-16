Retrospective planning permission sought for caravan park after five years
The caravan site has been present since 2018.
A Peterborough caravan park has applied for retrospective planning permission.
The Westonia caravan site is currently located on Palmers Road in Fentage- behind an existing property- and has been used as such since September 2018, five years ago.
It is currently home to a dayroom, seven static caravans and parking for seven cars.
The application has been submitted by a “Mr Connors” and must now be considered by Peterborough City Council to decide whether or not the caravans have permission to remain.
The application can be viewed on the city council’s planning portal using reference 23/00182/FUL.