News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets
Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision
Family favourite holiday parks up for sale
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky

Retrospective planning permission sought for caravan park after five years

The caravan site has been present since 2018.

By Ben Jones
Published 15th May 2023, 23:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th May 2023, 23:47 BST

A Peterborough caravan park has applied for retrospective planning permission.

The Westonia caravan site is currently located on Palmers Road in Fentage- behind an existing property- and has been used as such since September 2018, five years ago.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is currently home to a dayroom, seven static caravans and parking for seven cars.

Westonia, Palmers Road, Fengate.Westonia, Palmers Road, Fengate.
Westonia, Palmers Road, Fengate.
Most Popular

The application has been submitted by a “Mr Connors” and must now be considered by Peterborough City Council to decide whether or not the caravans have permission to remain.

The application can be viewed on the city council’s planning portal using reference 23/00182/FUL.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A map showing Westonia's location in Fengate.A map showing Westonia's location in Fengate.
A map showing Westonia's location in Fengate.
Related topics:PeterboroughPeterborough City Council