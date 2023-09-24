Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans to replace the Cavendish Arms on Eastfield Road with a religious education centre have been approved.

The pub, which has been closed for several years, will be refitted as a teaching building with two first-floor extensions to provide more teaching space and an internal staircase.

Classes to teach children are expected to have 15-20 places and take place on weekdays between 5 and 7pm.

The Cavendish Arms on Eastfield Road.

The building will also cater for religious prayers for between ten and 15 people between 1pm and 8pm on a Friday.

Spiritual Gatherings for between 20 and 30 people will take place intermittently on a Saturday or Sunday between the hours 7pm and 9pm.

Inside the building will be an open plan teaching area on the ground floor, as well as a reception/office, with two teaching tooms on the first floor.

An overnight room will also be built for visiting guests who have travelled to provide teaching.

The application was submitted by Mr K Iqbal of Shadpury Ltd and would create two part-time teaching positions.

The pub’s former beer garden will also be redeveloped with an application to build a three bedroom home also approved.

Two car parking spaces will also be provided.

The application states: “The proposal is to replace to the gravel area with a grassed garden, along with a small paved area for access.

“The remainder of the site would be have the dwelling, its own parking and small soft

landscaped area to the front.”