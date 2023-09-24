News you can trust since 1948
Religious education centre and three-bed home to replace former Peterborough pub and beer garden

Two developments will replace the former Cavendish Arms on Eastfield Road.
By Ben Jones
Published 24th Sep 2023, 23:37 BST- 2 min read
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 00:02 BST
Plans to replace the Cavendish Arms on Eastfield Road with a religious education centre have been approved.

The pub, which has been closed for several years, will be refitted as a teaching building with two first-floor extensions to provide more teaching space and an internal staircase.

Classes to teach children are expected to have 15-20 places and take place on weekdays between 5 and 7pm.

The Cavendish Arms on Eastfield Road.
The Cavendish Arms on Eastfield Road.
The building will also cater for religious prayers for between ten and 15 people between 1pm and 8pm on a Friday.

Spiritual Gatherings for between 20 and 30 people will take place intermittently on a Saturday or Sunday between the hours 7pm and 9pm.

Inside the building will be an open plan teaching area on the ground floor, as well as a reception/office, with two teaching tooms on the first floor.

An overnight room will also be built for visiting guests who have travelled to provide teaching.

The application was submitted by Mr K Iqbal of Shadpury Ltd and would create two part-time teaching positions.

The pub’s former beer garden will also be redeveloped with an application to build a three bedroom home also approved.

Two car parking spaces will also be provided.

The application states: “The proposal is to replace to the gravel area with a grassed garden, along with a small paved area for access.

“The remainder of the site would be have the dwelling, its own parking and small soft

landscaped area to the front.”

Both applications can be viewed on Peterborough City Council’s planning portal using v reference numbers 23/00814/FUL and 23/00590/FUL respectively.

