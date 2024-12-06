Rejection of mandatory CCTV cameras welcomed by Peterborough taxi industry

CCTV systems would have had to be installed at the expense of drivers.

Representatives from Peterborough’s taxi industry have expressed their delighted after an attempt to force drivers to install CCTV in their cars was voted down by councillors.

Last week, councillors voted 37 to 8 (with nine abstentions) to disregard the decision of the city’s licencing committee in September to require drivers to install systems at their own expense.

Councillors who voted against the place spoke about the unfair nature of them, which would add additional expense to drivers registered in the city as well as concerns that drivers would simply choose to become licenced with neighbouring authorities with no such requirements.

Taxi drivers in Peterborough had largely come out against the proposals.

A large number of taxi drivers attended Wednesday’s meeting (December 4) and held a protest beforehand.

Following consultations online, via petitions, email, social media and a meeting of the Hackney Carriage (HC) and Private Hire (PH) federations, a total of 678 people came out against the proposals and just 139 in favour prior to their first discussion.

Following Wednesday’s final decision Peterborough Private Hire Association chairman Nawaab Imran Khan described the council’s decision was a “huge relief for drivers.”

The Private Hire Association went on to add: “There was a lot of concern among drivers about the possibility of being forced to install CCTV in our taxis. We worked tirelessly working to prevent this from happening and to stand firm in advocating for the rights and interests of drivers against this unnecessary imposition.

“This decision threatened our livelihoods and risked alienating the very community that supported the council.

"Our message to the council was simple: Listen to us. Respect the feedback of the private hire trade and the drivers who are out on the streets every day, serving the people of Peterborough.

“These proposals carried significant implications for our trade, including concerns over costs, privacy, and the wider impact on our daily operations.

"After one year and two months of relentless effort, collaboration, and determination, the Peterborough Private Hire Association is thrilled that the proposal for mandatory CCTV in all private hire and Hackney carriage vehicles has been defeated.

"To every driver, operator, and Peterborough City councillor who stood with us, your voices made the difference. Together, we have shown the strength of unity and determination.

“We will continue working together for the betterment of the private hire and Hackney carriage trade in Peterborough.”

Cllr Zameer Ali (North ward)- who is a taxi operator himself and therefore did not take part in the council discussion and vote to avoid a conflict of interest- also welcomed the decision.

He added: “This decision acknowledges the serious concerns raised by the Peterborough Private Hire Association, the Hackney Federation, and local operators about the challenges such a mandate would bring.

"While safety remains paramount, it’s clear that a more collaborative and balanced approach is needed to address these issues effectively.

"This was a cross-party vote and I thank all of those councillors for their support.

"I would also like to say congratulations and thank you to the Private Hire Association and the Hackney Federation as well as all the drivers that supported the cause and turned up in the rain at the meeting. Thank you for your time and your dedication.

"Together, we’ll continue to work towards policies that ensure public safety while respecting the livelihoods of those in our industry.”