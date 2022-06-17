2 King Street.

East West Holdings Ltd has been granted prior approval to convert first and second floor office space at Kingsgate House, on 2 King Street, into seven residential flats.

Plans have been in the making for a number of months but a previous scheme to convert the former Devas Keogh James (DKJ) Solicitors offices that sit above the William H Brown estate agents, were rejected in February over noise concerns from nearby businesses.

The plans were for four one-bedroom flats on the first floor, each with an area of roughly 37 square meters and 399 square feet. The second floor would be made up of three one-bedroom flats, with one much larger flat of 56.68 square metres and 610 square feet.

As part of the application for prior approval, a new noise survey was submitted but it has not got the development past all of the problems.

Prior approval has been granted for a residential development but the decision notice has stated that no work should start until plans to increase the sound insulation between the flats and the neighbouring restaurant The Pizza Parlour have been submitted and approved.

Planning officers also require a evidence of a scheme to improve sound insulation between the flats and the estate agents that will continue to operate on the ground floor and proof that a secure cycle shelter, capable of storing at least seven bikes, can be provided.