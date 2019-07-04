Praise for new strategy to prevent radicalisation in Peterborough

A new strategy to prevent radicalisation in Peterborough has been praised.

Members of the Crime & Disorder Scrutiny Committee listened on Monday to Rob Hill, assistant director for public protection.

Mr Hill said: “With the introduction of the Counter-Terrorism and Security Act 2015, all authorities have been instructed to have due regard for the need to prevent people from being drawn into terrorism, or for them supporting terrorist activities.

“Accordingly, the city council has put in place a ‘Prevent’ strategy which, working with other agencies across Peterborough and Cambridgeshire, aims to recognise the signs that may lead to terrorism, or the support of terrorist activities, and prevent them as soon as possible.

“The report you have before you identifies the priorities that we feel will help scrutinise this issue thereby keeping our communities safe, in particular for the safeguarding of children and vulnerable adults.”

Cllr Ray Bisby said: “I wholly endorse this strategy and hope that any project that safeguards children from potential terrorist activities should be supported, as well as the diverse cultural communities that we have here in Peterborough.”

Chairman Cllr Nigel Simons echoed his support: “I think this is a very worthwhile strategy, and working with the many security and other agencies involved the emergency services and others, this can only help to keep Peterborough a safer place to live.”

The strategy can be read on the council’s website.