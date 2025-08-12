Politicians rally in support of Peterborough's Up The Garden Bath amid uncertain future over lack of business rate relief

Politicians in Peterborough have rallied to call on the city council to offer business rate relief to prominent local charity Up the Garden Bath.

In November 2023, eco-charity Up The Garden Bath opened its first permanent store- Unity- in Queensgate, helping to showcase over 50 local traders.

The shop grew out of the success of the charity’s Unity Project and now features over 50 independent artisans, solo entrepreneurs and small businesses that offers shoppers a unique and locally crafted alternative to mass produced products.

The Unity store run by Up the Garden Bath.

Profits made by Unity itself are invested into the environmental community projects run by the recycling venture Up The Garden Bath.

The shop has achieved all of this while paying full commercial business rates to Peterborough City Council, something which charities are often given either full or partial relief from.

Currently, the rates see the venture having to pay around £25,000 a year, which is roughly the equivalent of two members of charity staff.

If the rates continue to remain at the current rate, it has been warned that the charity could have to reluctantly leave the city centre.

Up the Garden Bath Central Park planters with Dave Poulter, Mayoress Bella Saltmarsh and Deputy Mayor Cllr Judy Fox and volunteers.

‘We don’t want to end the Unity Project in the city centre’

Dave said: “We are honoured to have the support that we have had.

“We are here to help local businesses, offer free craft activities and we reinvest out profits to deliver community projects across Peterborough and Cambridgeshire, including the planters that are in Central Park.

“We don’t want to leave the city centre but the state of retail is really hard across the UK. The business rate decision is the difference between us staying in the city centre- driving footfall and trying to regenerate it- and having to downscale and go elsewhere.

“We don’t want to end the Unity Project in the city centre but with spiralling costs, unless we get the decision then there is a question mark over our future.”

Local politicians from across the political spectrum have rallied to support Up The Garden Bath and have written letter calling upon the council to offer business rates relief .

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes said: “The council is making the wrong call on business rates for Up The Garden Bath.

"This is a great social value group that benefits the community, those involved and the city. The council needs to think again.

"Dave, Kez and everyone involved deserve our thanks and support. We need to keep up the pressure for fair treatment.”

Combined Authority Mayor Paul Bristow said: “Their unique combination of upcycling, education and community outreach means the charity not only prevents waste from ending up in landfill but helps transform local lives.

“Up the Garden Bath founded the UNITY store so they could expand their work of raising public awareness in a prominent location. Being in Queensgate allows them to give a platform to other charities who are able to use the store to promote their work.

Orton Waterville ward councillor for the Green Party, Nicola Day added: “We need this type of offer in the city centre and Up The Garden Bath provides a fantastic space for crafters and artists as well as offering free summer activities.”

Peterborough City Council has agreed to review its decision but has yet to decide/communicate its decision.