Peterborough's Up The Garden Bath helps small traders reach new £500,000 milestone

New success for community eco-venture

​A group of eco-volunteers has celebrated a new milestone for Peterborough-based Up The Garden Bath’s successful Unity shop retail venture.

The store, which is located in the Queensgate Shopping Centre, has just hit the £500,000 milestone in the total sales revenue generated by the 50 or more small businesses that operate from the store.

The businesses feature independent artisans and solo entrepreneurs that offer shoppers a unique and locally crafted alternative to mass produced products.

Founders of Unity based in the Queensgate Shopping Centre, Peterborough, are Kez Hayes-Palmer and Dave Poulton.

And the profits made by Unity itself are invested into the environmental community projects run by the recycling venture Up The Garden Bath.

Co-founder Kez Hayes-Palmer said: “Collaboration is so important and we are stronger if we work together towards a common goal.

"Retail is struggling at the minute with more and more stores closing.

She said: “Unity has emerged as a shining success.

"Most small businesses struggle to finance a retail store on their own but together we have created something special that resonates with the public.”

Co-founder Dave Poulton said: “What began as a simple idea to upcycle old bathtubs and to educate people has evolved into the county’s most dynamic social enterprise, positively impacting more than 300,000 lives.

He added: "Up The Garden Bath is changing lives, uniting communities, reshaping the retail landscape and redefining how we think about waste and sustainability.”

