Police object to licence for Peterborough shisha and lounger bar over concerns previous breaches

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have raised concerns about previous licence breaches by the proposed directors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cambridgeshire Police have objected an application for a licence for a lounge bar in Peterborough.

An application for a new premises licence has been made for Nubia Lounge Bar on 24B Lincoln Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The premises has had several names and licences since 2005, including Noir Bar and Club, Noir Lunch Bar and Vibe Lounge Bar and Shisha Ltd.

The location of the bar on Lincoln Road.

Most recently, the licence for Vibe Lounge Bar and Shisha Ltd lapsed in November 2023 and the company was dissolved.

Now, a new application for Nubia Lounge Bar has been made, however, police have submitted objections to the plans over concerns about the proposed directors Carlitos Balde and Elizabeth Figueira.

In their objection, the constabulary raised concerns that the directors “will not uphold the licensing objectives or any of the conditions submitted with the licence application.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force has listed a series on breaches for the pair while licence holders previously.

In January 2021, under the name Noir Lunch Bar Limited, in which Mr Balde was sole director, Cambridgeshire Constabulary applied for a premises review over “blatant” disregard for Covid restrictions, having opened the premises to members of the public.

Mr Balde was described as “deceitful” in his responses to the Police and Council Officers. He later surrendered the licence willingly.

In November 2021, under the name Vibe Lounge Bar & Shisha Limited, in which Ms Figueira was sole director, a routine police inspection found several breaches of conditions, shisha being used in the premises and concerns for fire safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A closure notice was issued over the same concerns in April and was not lifted until August.

Police and the council visited the same premises again on October 2023 following reports of an incident at 4:06am, however, the premises was only licenced until 1:30am. Police found internal CCTV inconclusive and the tills were broken so could not be checked. Since, no temporary event notice had been applied for, a written warning was issued to Ms Figueira.

The force’s representation said: “Cambridgeshire Constabulary have concerns that the Directors of Nubia Lounge Bar Ltd, will not uphold the licensing objectives or any of the conditions submitted with the licence application.

They both have track records of non-compliance and are irresponsible operators, despite support and advice from Local Authority departments, Fire and Police over the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is genuine concern as to Mr Balde and Ms Figueria suitability to operate any licensed premise and ask that the Licensing Sub-Committee refuse the application.

The application is to sell alcohol and have live music until midnight Sunday to Thursday and until 3:30am on Friday to Saturday.

The application will be decided by Peterborough City Council’s Licencing Committee on Wednesday January 8.