Plans to expand the capacity of a caravan park in Eye have been refused.

An application was made to increase the number of plots at Summerfields Caravan Park at 111 Crowland Road in Eye Green.

Currently, a planning condition is in place that states that the site must be used for the stationing of three caravans and shall not be occupied by another persons other than travellers.

The entrance to Summerfields Caravan Park in Eye Green.

The owner of the site submitted a planning application to remove this condition and also put forward plans, which included eight plots in total, along with guest parking, a site office and storage container but the total possible

Eye Parish Council did not lodge an official objection but did raise concerns with planning officers that it felt that the current conditions were not being complied with and that its members felt that the new plans constituted an overdevelopment of the site.

Officers decided to reject the proposals. Giving their reasons, officers stated: “The proposal will result in an intensification, given the possibility for an unquantified number of units on the site and unacceptably change the character of the area. This would result in a level of urbanisation which is detrimental to the openness of countryside.”