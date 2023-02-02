Plans have been submitted to demolish the former Inari Sushi and Grill on Broadway to replace it with a new commercial unit, with six flats above.

The single-storey unit at 52 Broadway is currently vacant but has previously been used by several restaurants including Inari, St Petersburg and Bombay Brasserie.

The plans would see a new building constructed, similar in height to those it sits alongside.

The former Inari Sushi and Grill restaurant on Broadway.

Plans state that the proposal would remove the existing building “that has a negative impact on the Park Conservation area” and replace it was a “well-proportioned modern building to accommodate a more appropriate commercial and residential use.”

The proposed flats would be arranged over the top three floors, with a commercial unit retained on the ground floor. Three would be two-bedroom and the other three one-bedroom.

No potential use of the commercial unit has been put forward at this stage.

The proposal only allows for two parking spaces with the application stating that off-site parking is achievable on Park Road and Church Walk, where people can apply for annual permits.

The application states: “The removal of the existing low-quality commercial frontage and introduction of a formal and well-proportioned elevation will significantly improve this part of the Park conservation area.

"The proposal aims to provide a fitting addition to improve the street scene by responding to the existing urban rhythms and character.

"The proposal delivers a scheme that is an improvement to the Broadway street scene and a fitting addition within the context of Peterborough city centre.”